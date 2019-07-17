Delphi memorial park fundraising reaches goal

A fundraiser to build a park dedicated to two teen girls murdered near a hiking trail in Delphi is a success.

More than 250 donors have chipped in a total of $50,000 to build the Abby and Libby Memorial Park, named after Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The girls were found dead more than two years ago, and their case is still unsolved, despite thousands of tips to police.

The 20-acre park will have three softball and baseball fields, as well as playgrounds and walking paths.

