Delphi investigators request autopsy results and DNA of decease rape suspect

Investigators in Delphi are requesting the DNA and autopsy results of 55-year-old Paul Etter.

They're trying to figure out if Etter is responsible for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

Etter killed himself in June of 2019, during a standoff with police in Boone County. Etter was charged with raping a woman he kidnapped, while she was changing her tire in Tippecanoe County, according to investigators.

Investigators told our sister station WTHR, reportedly collected Etter's DNA, but it is not clear if that is part of the evidence turned over to investigators working on the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Investigators were already looking at Etter because his name had been called in to the tip line set up for the case, according to

Carroll County's Sheriff Office.