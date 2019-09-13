Delegation from Ireland to attend Notre Dame home opener

An 18-person delegation representing Ireland will be attending this weekend's home football game at Notre Dame.

The delegation from Dublin was on campus Friday to get a feel for what a game weekend is all about ahead of next year's game in Ireland.

Organizers of American College Football Classics, who are in charge of bringing you the Notre Dame-Navy game in Ireland next season, say they cannot wait to see what happens when the Irish come home.

"I think it's wonderful that they come and the positivity that Notre Dame exposes about our Ireland in the U.S.," said Neil Naughton, committee chairman. "And I think it is something that is fantastic when they come home, when they give us a little bit of that positivity that sometimes we are a bit short in supply."

Next season will be the 94th time Notre Dame and Navy will face off against each other.

The game will be played on Aug. 29 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.