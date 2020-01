THIS MORNING:

Lake-effect snow showers likely. Cloudy with wake-up temperatures near 30 degrees. West wind around 5mph

MONDAY:

Lake-effect snow gradually ending. Gray and gloomy with thick cloud cover. Highs in the middle 30s. A light breeze coming in off the lake.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Exactly the same as Monday! Early fog, lake-effect snow, cloudy & cool.