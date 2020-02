Delays and closings caused by overnight snow in Michiana

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10AM THURSDAY FOR ALL OF MICHIANA.

WE’RE CLOSELY MONITORING THE ROADS THIS MORNING AS ADDITIONAL SNOW FALLS ON TOP OF ICY SURFACES.

TODAY:

HIGHS REACH THE LOW 30S WITH A FRESH LAYER OF SNOW. ANOTHER 1” IS POSSIBLE IN ACCUMULATION THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

CLOUDY SKIES WITH A LIGHT BREEZE. LOOK FOR SLICK ZONES WHERE BLOWING AND DRIFTING HAS OCCURRED.

TONIGHT:

VERY COLD. OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOWER 20S. A MAINLY DRY EVENING WITH A FEW LIGHT FLURRIES.

FRIDAY:

FINISHING FLURRIES ON THE RADAR AS THE SNOW SYSTEM FINALLY PUSHES FARTHER OFF TO THE EAST. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE MINIMAL, BUT ROADWAYS MAY STILL BE SLICK. HIGHS IN THE LOW 30S WITH MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.