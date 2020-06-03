Defense Secretary Esper discusses National Guard use

As you've seen across the country, the National Guard has been deployed in Washington, D.C. and at least 28 states including here in Indiana.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior defense officials said that some National Guard members were being being sent home from Washington.

However, after a meeting at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, Esper reversed his decision and will be keeping the Guardsmen on standby in the D.C. metropolitan area.

Earlier this week, around 1300 National Guardsmen from across the country, including Indiana, were deployed to the nation's capital for extra help.

But as of today, some soldiers are beginning to leave as protests in D.C. have remained peaceful over the past two days.

On Monday, President Trump announced that he would be invoking the Insurrection Act from 1807 that allows the president to deploy the U.S. military to suppress civil disorder.

But today, his Secretary of Defense disagreed with him.

"I've always believed and continued to believe that the National Guard is best suited for performing domestic support to civil authorities in these situations in support of local law enforcement," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said. "I say this not only as Secretary of Defense but also as a former soldier and a former member of the National Guard. The option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act."

Esper also said there will be an investigation in to the use of a low-flying helicopter over protesters Monday night in D.C.

Once he learned it was a National Guard helicopter, he started an investigation right away.