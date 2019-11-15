Deer on the move in Michiana, headaches for drivers

It’s day one for firearm deer hunting in Michigan. Indiana follows suit on Saturday. The deer are on the move and causing headaches for drivers. If you are seeing more deer crossing the road, those hunters aren't scaring them out of the woods, but it’s just nature at work.

"Usually when deer experience hunting pressure they become a little more prone to seek cover,” Kenneth Kesson, Wildlife Biologist with Michigan DNR says. "You know, running towards cover trying to escape the hunting."

If you start to see deer moving from their natural habitat in the woods over to the streets, it has nothing to do with those hunters but those deer are actually just looking for a mate.

"This time of year we're in the rut which is the breeding period for deer,” Kesson says. "As a result their home range expands.”

"A lot of activity, it looks like the rut is at peak right now so it should be a good opening day for Indiana hunters,” Dan Wood says. He hunts in Indiana. ‘

Deer expanding their territory can be a big problem for drivers. The rut season means more deer in the roads.

"During this season we do see a slight uptick in deer." Randy Kehr, GM of Carstar Tyler Collision in Niles says. "All kinds of damage that a deer can do to your vehicle.”

There was a car at the body shop on Friday that had recently been hit by a deer with hair still stuck to the front of the vehicle.

"We've seen anywhere from a couple thousand dollars to a couple hundred dollars," Kehr says talking about costs for repairs from deer damage.

A message for hunters this season.

"Just be safe out there guys and gals, nobody wants to get hurt,” Wood says.

A message for drivers as well.

"Just be safe out there,” Kehr says.

And all have a good deer season in the woods and on the roads.