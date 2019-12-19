Deer baiting remains illegal in Michigan after Whitmer vetoes bill

Deer and elk baiting remains outlawed for hunters in Michigan after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have legalized the hunting practice.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a baiting ban last year for the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula to slow the spread of the chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis.

Wildlife regulators say deer and elk gathering at baiting piles can spread the deadly illnesses affecting Michigan's deer and elk herds.

However, the Michigan Legislature passed House Bill 4687 this fall, which would have stripped authority to impose baiting bans from the Natural Resources Commission.

Whitmer is concerned that overturning the baiting ban could allow chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis to spread among deer and elk, eventually affecting Michigan's cattle.

“I remain fully committed to protecting Michigan’s wildlife, public health, and agriculture jobs,” said Whitmer. “This legislation would’ve increased the chance of spreading wildlife disease within wildlife populations and the beef and dairy industries, which are vital to Michigan’s economy. That’s not a risk we can afford to take."

She said wildlife experts should be empowered to make decisions affecting and managing the state's animals.

State Rep. Michelle Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton, criticized Whitmer's veto and said she plans to continue fighting overregulation of Michigan's hunters.

“The governor continues to illustrate she is completely out of touch with people in northern Michigan,” Hoitenga said. “The baiting ban does absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of disease among our deer."

She believes the baiting bans discourage people from hunting, which would allow deer and elk to proliferate and spread the diseases more easily by coming into contact with each other much more often.

"Thinning out the deer herd is the best way to prevent disease from spreading," Hoitenga said. "We need hunters to participate to prevent overpopulation.”

