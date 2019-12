THIS MORNING:

Cloudy with snow showers to the south. Minimal accumulations.

A light breeze from the north. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly sunny & dry. A bit of melting. Highs near the freezing point.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Low temperatures in the upper teens. Bundle up!

A strong breeze with wind chills in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow. Gusty winds. Temperatures in the middle 20s.