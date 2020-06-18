Decentralized protest supporting 'Black Lives Matter' held in Goshen

A decentralized protest took place in Goshen Wednesday.

A small amount of sign-holders could be seen occupying a larger number of street corners.

The idea of the protest was to support 'Black Lives Matter' and social distancing at the same time.

"We wanted to show our support in the community but also recognizing that we have a virus that is still prevalent," says Tricia Blosser who participated in the protest. "But we also just wanted to just get out there and be in many places we can be just spreading the message because there's still a lot of people that don't really know what's going on."

She also says that it's even worth it if it leads to people googling what the protests are all about.