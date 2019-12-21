23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law

Nine people have died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 23.

An Uttar Pradesh state police spokesman says nine deaths on Saturday have increased the death toll in the state to 15.

The state’s police chief says the majority of the victims are young people, and several were fatally shot.

He denied that police were involved in the shootings.

The government also issued an advisory asking broadcasters across India to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

