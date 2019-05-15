Deadly hit-and-run suspect appears in court

One of two suspects accused in a deadly hit-and-run in South Bend appeared in court Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Ashlee Nicely is accused of hitting a bicyclist on Brick Road last October. Carlos Williams, 22, has also been charged in the hit-and-run.

Nicely was additionally charged with one count of assisting a criminal.

The couple allegedly took off from the scene, and the victim, 61-year-old Ishayaa Diya, died.

Both Nicely and Williams have pleaded not guilty.

Nicely will be back in court for another status conference on May 23. Williams' jury trial is set for May 28.

