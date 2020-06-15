27-year-old Elkhart man dead after car hits tree in Edwardsburg

A 27-year-old Elkhart man is dead after his car hit a tree in Edwardsburg on Monday.

According to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department, officers were called to a single car crash on U.S. 12, west of Rylynn Lane, at 11:45 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by Isaac Burkey was heading west on U.S. 12, crossed the center line, lost control and hit a tree on the south side of the road.

The driver of the car was alone and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.