It's the last day for the Benton Harbor School Board to decide if it supports the plan to close its high school.

The state set the school board's deadline at the end of the day on Friday.

State leaders want to close the high school to resolve the district's $18.4 million in debt.

If the board doesn't accept the plan, the entire district could be dissolved or turned into charter schools. The school board has a special meeting at noon on Friday.