Deadline nears for Ind. state parks deer management hunt applications

People who would like to volunteer for deer management hunts in 17 locations across Indiana have less than a week left to apply.

The Department of Natural Resources' Division of State Parks is asking for volunteer hunters to submit applications by Monday, Aug. 26.

Management hunts such as these are undertaken "to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries," according to a release from the DNR.

Hunting dates are set for Nov. 18-19 and Dec. 2-3. Those who are accepted will be allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which may be antlered.

While deer harvested during the management hunt are not counted toward the regular statewide bag limits, trophy hunting – that is, allowing smaller bucks and does to pass in order to wait on a larger target – is strongly discouraged because it "is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts."

Firearm-only hunting will take place at Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as the Cave River Valley Natural Area.

Bowhunting only will be allowed at Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks, as well as Trine State Recreation Area.

To learn more or apply, visit in.gov/dnr/fishwild/5834.htm.

