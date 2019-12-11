DeVos: Defrauded students may only get partial loan relief

The U.S. Education Department has released a new policy that will provide full loan forgiveness to students who are cheated by their colleges only if they earn far less than their peers.

Others will receive relief between 25% and 75% of their debt.

The policy is a departure from the Obama administration, which provided full loan forgiveness in cases of fraud.

It also marks the second time the Trump administration has attempted to provide only partial loan relief.

A federal court blocked a previous attempt in 2018 after it determined the Education Department violated privacy laws to gather income information.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the new policy provides a fair resolution to the “mess” inherited from the previous administration.

