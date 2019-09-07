De Nolf's Barbershop celebrates grand opening in South Bend

A new business in downtown South Bend celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

De Nolf's Barbershop held its grand opening get-together at the shop in the 400 block of S. Michigan Street. The business has a pre-1930's vibe and barber chairs that are over 100 years old. Along with a fresh cut you can grab some coffee and a bite to eat.

The owner, Ethan De Nolf, says he is happy to be in business in the heart of South Bend. "Putting in all these long hours, it’s really nice to just celebrate and you know the community has been pretty awesome and pretty supportive,” De Nolf says. “It’s just nice. I walked through the door today and was just like ‘Wow, this is a great place.’”

De Nolf says he prefers to keep a schedule, so if you are looking to get in for a trim, you'll need to book on their website.