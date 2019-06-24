Day care owner, staff working on plan for families after South Bend tornado

A South Bend day care is working on a plan for its families after a Sunday night tornado. Growing Kids Learning Center was heavily damaged, impacting more than 150 children.

Owner Mike Garatoni said he and his staff are working as fast as they can and want to make the best decisions. Part of their work is checking the current condition of their building, which is heavily damaged in the center and the left side.

They’re also working to find a place that meets child care licensing requirements. Garatoni said multiple people with space have reached out, but whichever they choose has to meet certain standards.

“What weighs heavy on our hearts is our families," Garatoni said. "We’ve just got to take care of our families, and we know that they’ve got lives and they depend on us, so that’s what’s really motivating us right now to get our act together to find a plan for them."

Parents like Samantha Werntz said they are rushing to find places for their kids to go. Werntz's 4 1/2-year-old son attends the learning center.

“I don’t know how long this is going to take for them to rebuild this," Werntz said. "I don’t know how long he’s going to be going somewhere else. Obviously, it’s going to make things difficult in the morning. I have to be at work by 7 a.m. I don’t know where he’s going to go.”

However, she and other parents have faith in the learning center staff.

Many remember when this building was flooded in 2016 and the quick action of the staff back then.

Teachers are also just as concerned as parents. They’re sad about the damage and said that everyone at the center is like family.

“I was in tears, I’m like, 'What are we going to do? We don’t have a place to work. What’s going to happen to all the kids?' I think the scariest thing is that we’re all going to be separated," toddler teacher Jennifer Thompson said.

No one was in the building Sunday night, but that was by fate. A cleaning staff employee said a chance decision saved her life.

Taylor O’Banion, an employee at Family Floor Care & Janitorial, said she is still in complete shock. The 25-year-old said she starts her shift in South Bend before moving to other daycare buildings. But a friend called her needing a ride from work, and she turned around.

She said the left half of the building is where most of the classrooms are and where she usually spends most of her shift. She believes God intervened Sunday night.

“When I first pulled up I was extremely overwhelmed and emotional, started tearing up because that could have been my life," O'Banion said. "My kids could not have had their mother, and thankfully, nobody was in there. This can all get rebuilt, and the people who own this company are amazing people.”

The learning center owner said parents will be notified once a plan is in place.

Stay with NewsCenter 16 for updates.

