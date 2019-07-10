Day care fires workers who left teen with autism on bus for hours

A 16-year-old with autism was treated for heat-related issues after being left on a school bus in Arizona.

An investigation found the bus picked up several students and dropped them off, but neither the driver nor caretaker checked the aisles of the bus before leaving.

Authorities say the teen, who is nonverbal, was left in the bus for three hours.

The owner of the care center has since fired both workers.

"We reported to the state," owner Nosa Ogie said. "We sent them the termination letter. We reported ourselves to the Department of Economic Security. The state have already sent somebody here, and we complied with the investigation."

Police say no arrests have been made.

