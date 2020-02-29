Day 2 of Elkhart County Home and Outdoor Expo

If you are looking to get ahead on your home, you can do it at the Builder's Association of Elkhart County Home and Outdoor Expo.

The 46th annual event is being held at Center-Six-One-Five in Elkhart until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

It is a chance for people to get a look at the latest designs and trends in home remodeling, outdoor living and technology ahead of the warm weather.

Rolando Ortiz, President of Closet Craft and attendee of the show for the last 20 years, says it is the perfect time to get ahead and talk to the expo about how to improve your home.

“Right now is the best time because it is cold outside, you can't mow the grass, you can't go to the beach and if you are building or remodeling, or thinking about it, this is a great time to talk to the experts,” Ortiz says.

Seminars with local experts, food and free wine tasting is also available at the expo.

If you want to check out the event, it is open until 8 p.m. Saturday and re-opens Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.