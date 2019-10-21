Daughter of latest South Bend shooting victim shares what she will miss about her dad

16 News Now is digging deeper as St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating, after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in South Bend on Saturday morning.

This happened in the 300 block of north Lafayette Boulevard, just before 2 a.m.

16 News Now learned the call initially came in as a shots spotter alert of multiple shots fired at the Phillips 66 Gas station on the corner of LaSalle and Lafayette Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a black male, 36-year-old Joshua Lamot Flinn of South Bend, shot. Flinn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday, 16 News Now spoke with Flinn’s daughter 17-year-old Mariyah Flinn about this incident.

“I thought he was okay. I thought he just got shot and I am like, 'Is he okay?' And they were like, 'No, he's not.' And it just shocked me because I wasn't thinking in my mind he's gone right now,” Flinn said.

Flinn said she will miss a lot about her dad.

“The love he gave my baby, and him popping up randomly with gifts and baby stuff and him just being around,” Flinn said.

The victim had four kids and one grandchild.

Family members said he loved music and poetry and loved being goofy.

“Somebody going through a messed up past and trying to change all that, and trying to fix it. He did a major turnaround…and that's why it's so tragic to us and me,” said family friend, Jaylen Pittman.

Family and friends said the violence has to stop.

"It's like they are teaching the youth that it's okay to kill,” Flinn said.

"A little bit of crazy people just doing a little bit of random stuff with their lives…And you all took someone away from us that we will never get back,” Pittman said.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is still investigating. Investigators are looking to identify and speak with two individuals of interest in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or this investigation is asked to call CMHU at 574-367-0974 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

