Daughter of COVID-19 patient at Cardinal Nursing Home wants transparency

All Rachel Osborne wants are answers about her mother, who lives at Cardinal Nursing Home in South Bend.

Osborne, who lives out of town, said she received a call on April 14 from Cardinal Nursing Home and learned her mother had tested positive for coronavirus. Osborne said the caller was a person who worked for nursing homes in the northwestern part of Indiana.

The following two days, Osborne reported she did not receive any health updates on her mother, who suffers from several underlying conditions. A phone or Skype call with her mother planned for April 17 never happened on Cardinal's end, said Osborne. Her cousin, the other power of attorney, was able to learn from the case manager that Rachel's mother was asymptomatic.

Finally, on Wednesday, eight days after the initial call about the positive test, Osborne called the nursing home, again. She hadn't received a health update on her mother since April 14, the day she was informed her mother had coronavirus.

"I called back finally to request to speak to a nurse, and they were very hesitant. They were too busy. They didn't have anybody who could take my call at the time. They just wanted to write my name down and give me a call back," Osborne said.

She then informed the Cardinal employee she was going to be interviewed by WNDU.

"And so that changed their minds really fast. They had me on the phone with a nurse within two to three minute. The nurse that I spoke with actually informed me as well she was not a nurse that worked at that facility before but because they were overwhelmed and understaffed, they had brought her on to the team," continued Osborne.

While the St. Joseph County Health Department cannot confirm the name of the long-term care facility associated with the outbreak, multiple sources tell 16 News Now the facility is Cardinal Nursing Home, where at least 61 people have tested positive. Three residents have died.

When asked if she learned how many COVID-19 cases the facility had, Osborne responded: "Nobody wanted to verify anything."

"The one thing that I heard from the nurse today and the original woman who contacted me about my mom was that many of their patients are testing positive but they are asymptomatic. So I don't know what 'many' would mean," said Osborne.

Osborne believes people who don't have loved ones at Cardinal need to be informed about the alleged swath of coronavirus cases.

"I just hope they come clean and are honest with the public about this," she said. "I believe that we all should know because you may not have a relative that lives there, but you might have a neighbor who is a nurse who works in that facility. You might have, you know, a co-worker whose spouse works in that facility."

Dr. Mark Fox, the deputy health officer, said he invited the unnamed facility to go public when the outbreak was announced.