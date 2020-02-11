Date night at Wine and Canvas

If you're looking for a date idea for Valentine’s Day, why not paint a canvas with your significant other?

Wine and Canvas, located at 14678 IN-23 in Granger, is offering a special class for couples on Valentine’s Day.

You and your significant other can create a piece called “Moonlit Love”. The piece consists of two different canvases, and when finished, they create one image.

"It's interactive, so our artists will walk you through the class but she also will make sure you're having a good time,” said owner Sheena Schramski. “And it's kind of nice to see if your significant other will follow along."

The "Moonlit Love" will take place on Valentine’s Day and Tuesday, February 18th and the cost is $35.

To register, click here .

