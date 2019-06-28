Dangerously high water levels impacting Michiana beaches

If you plan on going to the beach this weekend, the heat isn’t the only thing you should prepare. High water levels are impacting beaches around Michiana as well.

In 2018, there was an additional 15 feet where the water meets the shoreline. Right now, it’s at about two feet which is well under what beach-goers are used to.

Because of the high waters, it means beaches are not going to be as big as you are used to seeing them. Less beaches mean less space for beach-goers, which means more congestion.

However, people going to the beach are not the only ones impacted by the high water levels, lifeguards are struggling with it too. The more eroded a beach becomes from high water levels, the harder it is for lifeguards to survey the water and keep families safe.

“Sitting up here on the beach where we are at, it’s hard to have eyes on the water. Lifeguards are going to have to be right at the water level to keep an eye on the water with people in the water,” Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project co-founder Dave Benjamin.

With more people in the water, it is also important to make sure to have a water safety plan.

Alane Church, who is has been a lifeguard in Michiana for 18 years, says the higher the water is and the more people that attend the beach, the higher the risk becomes for drowning.

Last year, GLSRP reported 117 drownings, the highest ever recorded since they started tracking drowning in the Great Lakes in 2010.

This year, 20 people have already drowned, which is on pace to set a record this year.

Church says if you find yourself in a struggle in deep waters, you need to remember three things: flip, float and follow. Flip over to your back, put your arms and legs out and float, and follow your safest way out of the water.

In the case you see someone else drowning, Elaine says you need to remember to bring something with you.

“Never go into the water without something. Grab a boogie board, on our beach we have life rings, grab a life jacket, and even grab a cooler. That will help you float. Grab something that floats to help. Never go in the water alone and without something because the drowning person can also drown you,” Church said.

High waters is not the only thing that can cause drowning, jumping into cold water can too. After a cold fall, cold winter, and cold spring, expect the water to be cold as well.

Jumping into the water to fast and not taking it slow can cause yourself to hyperventilate and lose breath.

Also, taking it slow will allow your body to adjust to the temperature of the water. If you jump in too fast, your body may start to panic.

Benjamin says jumping into cold water can be very dangerous.

“If you are arriving to your favorite beach on a boat, understand that jumping off the boat into cold water can have hypodermic reactions. If it is 90 degrees out and the water is 60, that’s a big temperature change that jumping into that water could cause a cold water shock, hyperventilation gas reflex, and could cause you to choke on water,” Benjamin said.

“You want to make sure you have a flotation device with you because if you jump in that water and its super cold, it’s going to have an impact on your body and your swimming ability,” Benjamin said.

If you are going to the beach, Benjamin advises beach-goers to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. He also said he wants people to enjoy the beach but to do it safely.

