'Dangerous' man escapes from Michigan City prison

A man escaped Wednesday from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, and police are asking you to call 911 if you see him.

Travis Hornett is considered dangerous, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Hornett fled from a work detail on prison grounds and is believed to still be in the area.

The 39-year-old is described as 5'4'' tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hornett was wearing khaki clothes when he fled, but it's unknown if he's wearing the same now.

