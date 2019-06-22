Local artist inspires with "Dancing in Color" art show

It was an inspiring scene in South Bend as a local artist shared her latest creations.

Alex Allen is self taught, and said it took her about four days to complete each piece.

On Saturday night, she debuted "Dancing in Color" at the Mosaic Studio & Gallery. Her new series of paintings was inspired by dancers at New Industry Dance Company in South Bend. She also displayed other works.

Allen also recently took a leap of faith. After 10 years of dedication, she decided to leave her job behind and dedicate all of her time to her craft this year.

"It's the reason why I get up in the morning, you know, why my feet move. And my goal is just to continue to do this hopefully until I'm 80," Allen said.

"The picture of me is actually from a video shoot that we had done," Maia Sutter said. Sutter is featured in one of Allen's paintings. "It's my first time being on film as well for dance, and seeing it in painting form is so different from seeing the movement itself. It's like the movement is really captured in the painting."

To learn more about Allen and her art, click here.

