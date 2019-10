Dame Tu Mano is an Hispanic Health Initiative offered by Beacon Health Systems.

Their goal is to create a healthier Hispanic community through education, awareness, and interactive programing.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Savino Rivera Jr. to talk more about the classes.

They meet Mondays and Wednesdays at Navarre Middle School in South Bend, and on Tuesday's and Thursday's at the Beacon Health Fitness Center in Elkhart.

Both classes are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.