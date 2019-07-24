Dairy Queen to donate $1 per Blizzard to children's hospitals Thursday

For every Blizzard purchased on Thursday, Dairy Queen will donate $1 or more to local children's hospitals.

July 25 is the 14th Annual Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day.

In 2018, Dairy Queen donated $276,866 to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. Money raised at most Michiana locations will go to Riley once again this year.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

During a 35-year partnership with CMN Hospitals, Dairy Queen has raised nearly $150 million for local hospitals.

You can find more information and participating restaurants at miracletreatday.com

