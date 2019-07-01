Daily storm chances with big heat and humidity for the first week of July

*WE JUST HAD THE FIRST RAIN-FREE WEEKEND AT THE SOUTH BEND AIRPORT SINCE FEBRUARY 2/3!*

TODAY:

Starting off dry and clear with very warm wake-up temperatures. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s with a heat index of 97 degrees today. Drink plenty of water and check on your neighbors & pets! An afternoon chance of thundershowers possible, but not likely. Keep an eye on the radar from 4-7pm.

TONIGHT:

A bit of cloud cover overnight with extremely warm temperatures. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Very muggy overnight.

TUESDAY:

Another incredibly warm day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 90s with an intense heat index. Winds pick up through the afternoon with storms most likely after 8pm.