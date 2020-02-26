Daily shuttles between SB and Chicago airports resume March 3

Good news for frequent fliers.

Daily shuttle bus service linking South Bend to the Chicago airports will soon resume.

Locally based bus company Royal Excursion has hired 20 new drivers and is gearing up to pick up the service so abruptly halted by Coach U.S.A. at the end of December. (Coach U.S.A., through Megabus, has apparently been running on Friday's with two departures from South Bend and on Sundays with two departures from the Chicago airports).

"You know, things change. South Bend Airport has built up. There's Uber and Lyft but I still think there's a need and the community has voiced that as well that there'es still room for us to do a service, sometimes we just have to do it a little different," said Shannon Kaser with Royal Excursion.

At the South Bend International Airport and Notre Dame there will be four daily departures and arrivals spaced four hours apart between 4:40 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.

"We cut some stops out from the previous service," said Kaser. "So it would be from Notre Dame to South Bend and then when you get to Michigan City, that's it. That's it so we're cutting out over an hour of the previous service so, from Michigan City it's express. You get on and you go straight to O'Hare or Midway."

The service through Royal Zoom will commence on Tuesday March 3rd.

Kaser plans to add more northern Indiana stops in the months to come, including Valparaiso, Griffith, and Crestwood, Illinois.

For more information see:

https://royalzoom.betterez.com/cart/5e2a518ebbd10607fff64a4b/reservation/5e2a518ebbd10607fff64a4c