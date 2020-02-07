DTSB First Fridays: Fire & Ice

If you're looking for some frozen and fiery fun with the family tonight, head to downtown South Bend for First Fridays.

February’s theme is "fire and ice", and there will be eight live ice carvings throughout downtown.

There will also be fire dancers, marshmallow roasting at outdoor fire pits and a special fireworks show at 9 p.m.

"It's one of favorites,” said Kylie Carter, director of marketing & events. “It's a really good reason to come out in the cold and enjoy some fun in downtown South Bend.”

Transpo will once again offer free shuttles from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and free parking will be available in the downtown garages starting at 5 p.m.

For more information on the schedule of events,


