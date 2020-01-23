DNR says island near Mishawaka bridge nothing to worry about

Many say they have been worried about a moving island in the St. Joseph River on the east side of Capital Avenue in Mishawaka that is close to a bridge.

An officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources went to the area and says there's no issue or floating island. He says the island in question may appear to have moved due to the high water levels on the river.

The officer does not think there is any cause for alarm and will continue to monitor the area to ensure the public's safety.

