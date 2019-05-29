DNR officials find body of missing South Bend kayaker

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say they have found the body of Jacob Sandy, a kayaker missing from South Bend.

His body was discovered around 7 a.m. about a quarter-mile east of Porter Beach, DNR officials confirmed to NewsCenter 16's Kim Shine. His family has been notified.

Sandy, an accountant who went missing Saturday, May 18, had last been seen near the water after entering Indiana Dunes National Park.

On Sunday night, officials said they had possession of what they believed was his kayak.

