DISTURBING VIDEO: Additional footage shows alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms

The Animal Rescue Mission released a second video Wednesday of alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms one week after releasing a video showing calves being kicked, thrown and pushed by employees.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office announced animal cruelty charges against three employees Monday. Four employees have since been fired.

The new video released Wednesday shows what appears to be bloody, injured cows on a milking carousel. Employees are also seen hitting cows in the video.

In response to the footage released more than a week ago, stores including Jewel-Osco and Family Express dropped Fair Oaks Farms as dairy suppliers.

WARNING:The video of alleged abuse is disturbing to watch.