DHS again threatens deportation for Ibrahim Parlak

The 20-year fight against deportation continues for a Kurdish man and prominent Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak.

On Wednesday, Parlak, who runs Café Gulistan in Harbert, held a news conference to announce the Department of Homeland Security wants to deport him once again. Federal officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that allowed Parlak to remain in the U.S. under the Convention against Torture law. Parlak reports he was tortured in Turkey.

“[The Turkish government does] not accept Kurdish existence,” he said.

To be deported to Turkey would likely be a death sentence.

“Even if they let me pass through the gate [at the airport], the possibility is that I will be lynched right at the airport. But even if they take me there, I’m not going to survive,” Parlak explained. “Plus, with my past, them knowing I was active in the Kurdish movement; them knowing here in the United States – this part of the United States – I am a voice of a Kurd...”

Parlak said Café Gulistan is the first openly Kurdish restaurant in the United States. His autonomy and ethnic pride are threats to the Turkish government.

On the brief filed against him, Parlak said DHS writes he has not had ties to a Kurdish organization since 1991, when he moved to the United States, nor does he have any activities that would interest the Turkish government. The government reportedly rationalizes those reasons would prevent Parlak from being tortured in Turkey, where he no longer has citizenship because the country took it away, said Parlak.

“Everything I have is here in the United States,” he added.

Parlak explained he has never been a burden to the community. He pays taxes. He contributes, as a small business owner and a peaceful resident.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) released a statement Wednesday:

“I’ve been briefed on the latest developments. Ibrahim’s safety and well-being remain one of our top priorities. He is a well-respected and revered pillar of the community who is a model immigrant, loving father, small business owner, and a friend to many. We’ll continue to seek out ways to assist Ibrahim and do all we can to fight injustice.”

On Tuesday, Parlak's legal team filed their brief counter to the one submitted by DHS. Parlak expects to hear a decision regarding his status in a year.

