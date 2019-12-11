Police: Suspect in Benton Harbor murder investigation takes own life

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Police investigating a Benton Harbor murder announced Wednesday that a man they identified as a suspect took his own life.
As police investigated the Dec. 8 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Quintina Jeffries, they reportedly found evidence pointing them toward her boyfriend.
"This incident started as a domestic assault that ended in the senseless death of Quintina Jeffries," a release issued Wednesday evening says.
Officers had recently executed a search warrant at the boyfriend's apartment Tuesday night when they were notified that he died by suicide in St. Joseph.
"Detectives were very close to submitting for a warrant to the prosecutor," the release says.
Jeffries is survived by her 8-year-old son.