Police: Suspect in Benton Harbor murder investigation takes own life

Police investigating a Benton Harbor murder announced Wednesday that a man they identified as a suspect took his own life.

As police investigated the Dec. 8 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Quintina Jeffries, they reportedly found evidence pointing them toward her boyfriend.

"This incident started as a domestic assault that ended in the senseless death of Quintina Jeffries," a release issued Wednesday evening says.

Officers had recently executed a search warrant at the boyfriend's apartment Tuesday night when they were notified that he died by suicide in St. Joseph.

"Detectives were very close to submitting for a warrant to the prosecutor," the release says.

Jeffries is survived by her 8-year-old son.

