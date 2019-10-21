DEVELOPING: LaPorte County Sheriff Deputies looking for suspect in police chase

Members of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect after a high-speed chase took place in Coolspring Township, Indiana, Monday afternoon.

Deputies were assisting the Valparaiso Police Department with a high-speed chase going through Coolspring Township.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in the area of Fail Road and County Road 200 North.

Both occupants of the suspected vehicle fled the scene. After a lengthy search, police were able to locate and arrest the driver. The passenger though remains at large.

Anyone with information should contact the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office or the Valparaiso Police Department.