DEA keeps day long presence at Michiana middle school



The Drug Enforcement Administration kept a day long presence at a Michiana Middle School today.

Brian McNeal came wearing the D.E.A. jacket commonly seen kicking down doors and tracking down drug kingpins.

“Well, the D.E.A. has realized that the opioid epidemic and drugs in general is a problem that we can't arrest our way out of,” McNeal told 16 News Now.

Instead of being where the action is, McNeal, the D.E.A. Public Information Officer for the Detroit Field Division came to Berrien Springs Middle School to talk about the dangers of drugs with all 145 seventh graders.

“The best way of getting an adult not to use drugs is to teach them as a kid,” McNeal reasoned.

“The earlier they hear the message, the more times they hear the message, the likelihood that they're going to stay away from some of these things will happen,” said Berrien Springs seventh grade science teacher Rob Reynolds.

For instance, many of the seventh graders indicated that they wanted to play sports at the high school and even collegiate level.

“A lot of addicts who are addicted to pain or prescription pills get started after an injury. We’re seeing like 20 percent of people who abuse opioids started with a prescription. You know, you sprained your ankle while playing sports, and then you get a prescription for something and unfortunately you become hooked,” McNeal said. “The United States population makes up five percent of the world, but we're consuming like 97 percent of the hydrocodone that's produced.”

McNeal is not a D.E.A. Agent but rather a public affairs professional hired to help spread the word about the dangers of drugs.

McNeal put marijuana in the category of ‘not so dangerous drugs,’ although he warned that the marijuana of today is three times more potent than that of 20 years ago and that it can cause problems with the motor skills of young users.

