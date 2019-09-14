D.A.D.S. classes help local dads discuss fatherhood

It's a free, weekly group class where all fathers are welcome to discuss fatherhood in a safe space.

One such class exists right here in South Bend, and Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Danny Marshall to talk more about it.

D.A.D.S Classes happen every Tuesday night through October 29th at the old NIPSCO building, located at 307 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard N. in South Bend.

The Dedicated Active Dad's program is hosted by Beacon Health - Beacon Community Impact. The class includes free resources, food and prizes. The meetings last from 6 to 7 p.m.

To learn more contact:

Crystal Monnin, 574-647-7139 or cmonnin@beaconhealthsystem.org

Danny Marshall, 574-647-4943