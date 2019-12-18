Cybersecurity training provided to St. Joseph Co. employees

The County-City Building in South Bend has assigned security officers to protect the building, but cybersecurity was beefed up Wednesday as well.

Cybersecurity training was provided to county employees in the name of better protecting the public data contained within.

Workers were told not to use a single password for multiple online accounts and to activate two-factor authentication to deter hackers.

"If somebody tries that and I get a push notification saying, 'Hey, you know, somebody's logging in and you need to accept or deny this,' well, if I don't recognize it, I can click deny, and then it shuts it off and then they don't get access," said Kyle Johnson with Qumulus Solutions. "… Amazon itself has two-factor authentication. Facebook, Instagram, all these places all have two-factor authentication, and just people don't understand that it's there for them to use."

In July, a cyber attack on the La Porte county government forced a $130,000 ransom payment to retrieve essential information.

