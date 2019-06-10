Cybercrimes camp starts at Notre Dame

Summer vacation 2019 brings the first-ever chance for local students to investigate careers in investigating.

A digital forensics camp for female high school students is being held this week at the University of Notre Dame.

More than a dozen students from as far away as Michigan City and Buchanan have enrolled to learn more about fighting crime through digital devices.

The camp us sponsored by St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“There's a ton on phones we can see a location history maybe we want to see what text messages were going on in planning a crime, maybe we want to exonerate someone proving that they weren't at the scene of a crime. There's just so much information that can be gained from phones and we pull as much as we can,” said Laura Hernandez, an investigator with the Cyber Crimes Unit.

By the end of the week, campers will be using their new skills to crack a training case developed for the camp.

It’s estimated that women account for only 20 percent of today’s cyber security workforce which includes digital forensics as the filed continues to grow and develop.

