Customer behavior causes Mass. ice cream parlor to close one day after reopening

A Massachusetts ice cream parlor owner decided to close his doors one day after reopening because of how customers were behaving toward his employees.

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor in Mashpee opened on Friday, but owner Mark Lawrence was shocked to see what his employees dealt with from the patrons who came to the shop.

“One of my best workers quit yesterday at the end of her shift,” Lawrence said. “She stuck it through her shift, but the words she was called and the language ... you wouldn’t even say in a men’s locker room, and to say it to a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Lawrence said he posted online that all orders must be placed an hour in advance, but some didn't listen and instead took their anger out on employees when they got busy.

“I open the doors to a whole new world, with gloves and masks and we’re running around like chickens, and people are like, ‘Where’s my ice cream?’ I’m not a trauma center, it’s ice cream!” he said.

The shop is now closed to the general public, but it is still doing limited car deliveries until Lawrence can figure out a new plan.

"People have forgotten how to treat other human beings in the six or seven weeks that they've been confined to their homes," Lawrence said. "They have no clue how to respect other human beings."

Lawrence said he hopes customers can gain some patience and kindness before the parlor reopens again.

The owner has established an online fundraiser for the 17-year-old’s college fund after receiving feedback and support for the employee. People have already donated more than $7,000 in 12 hours.