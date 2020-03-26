‘Curly’ Neal of Harlem Globetrotters dies at 77

HOUSTON (Gray News) – Former Harlem Globetrotter Fred “Curly” Neal died Thursday at his Texas home. He was 77.
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” said Globetrotters General Manager Jeff Munn.
“Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”
Neal played for the Globetrotters between 1963 and 1985, introducing the sport of basketball to millions of people around the world for the first time.
“It was Curly’s magical ball-handling, shooting, charismatic smile and iconic bald head, in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries, that made them start to play and fall in love with the game,” the official Twitter account of the Globetrotters said.