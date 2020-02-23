Cuomo: Jewish center evacuated; threats sent around country

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the country received anonymous emailed threats.

Cuomo's office said similar vague threats were emailed to about 18 other Jewish Community Centers around the country. (Source: WTEN/CNN)

He went to the Albany center after police evacuated about 100 people, searched the building and declared it safe.

The centers provide educational, fitness and social programs for children and adults.

Cuomo said the FBI is investigating where the threats originated.

He said there have been about 42 anti-Semitic incidents around the state since the beginning of the year.

