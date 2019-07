U.S. 6 will close Monday in Marshall County for culvert replacements.

INDOT says the road will be closed from U.S. 31 to State Road 106 between LaPaz and Bremen.

Eastbound drivers on U.S. 6 will detour north on U.S. 31, east on U.S. 20 and south on State Road 331 back to U.S. 6. Westbound drivers will detour north on State Road 331, west on U.S. 20 and south on U.S. 31 back to U.S. 6.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of this week.