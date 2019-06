A Culver man was airlifted to a South Bend hospital Wednesday morning after a car and semi crash.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Plymouth-Goshen Trail and U.S. 30. According to a news release, the driver of a 2006 Saturn failed to yield to a westbound semi on U.S. 30, and ended up crashing with the truck.

The driver of the Saturn, Gary Altheide, 63, was airlifted to the hospital. Police haven't released information on the driver's condition.