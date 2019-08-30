Culver HS trailer broken into

In 41 years, Culver High School has never had a break-in and for 28 of those years, Building Trades instructor Kyle Elliot says he hasn’t either…until now.

“We’re coming down the – we leave our cargo trailer at the job site here -- coming down the road and seen the door standing wide open. I knew somebody, right away, had broken in,” Elliott says.

Over $4,000 worth of tools were stolen from Culver High School’s Building Trades trailer on Tuesday.

“They just took the locking mechanism and beat until they pulled the panel clear through the door” Elliott said.

The trailer is part of a trades program that gives students a chance to build homes for local homeowners. Unfortunately, police haven’t nailed any suspects in the act.

"Rather than getting out of bed and finding a job, they resort to take away from high school kids. It’s just amazing, but hopefully they’ll track them down and handle it in a proper way and take care of them,” Elliott said.

Elliott says the tools have been replaced but because of the break-in, it not only takes money away from the program, but it takes away time for students to both work and learn as well.

“I can’t leave things laying around now that was locked up in the trailer before. Now we’re going to have to pull the trailer back and forth to the school each day. It just takes away from some of the work time that we have at the project and more importantly, the working time the kids have,” Elliot says.

Despite the unexpected break-in, Elliott says there was one thing to smile about.

"I had phone calls from Fort Wayne, Warsaw, Gary, Valparaiso, down to Peru, Kokomo, and all over Culver and our immediate area of people wanting to help and that’s really neat that they care for the kids in that manor and want to see this type of program succeed,” Elliott said.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, you are asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department at 574-223-2819.

