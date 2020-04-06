Cultivate Food Rescue prepares for potential food shortage in Michiana

Cultivate Food Rescue is continuing its mission to feed people and eliminate food waste in Michiana.

But they’re in need of help in order to continue doing so during the pandemic.

They’re in need of monetary donations and volunteers right now.

Many area restaurants and catering companies have donated their food since having to close their doors a few weeks ago.

But there’s a concern that Cultivate’s need will grow in the coming weeks.

“We normally send out 3,600 meals a week and we’re okay right now,” said Co-Founder & CEO Jim Conklin. “But we have a sense that the longer this goes on, the more strained it will be, the more people lining up to get food access. And so we’re just trying to get ahead of it.”

Cultivate is gearing up and preparing for a potential shortage. The goal is to get 40,000 meals prepared and then freeze them.

“We saw a need to have kind of an insurance policy made up ahead of time, just in case this goes on longer and longer and people start reaching their capacity,” Conklin said.

Thanks to the help of community partners including United Way, Real Services, the Food Bank and South Bend Community Schools, Cultivate has been getting much needed help.

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts has also been helping out with volunteering.

“Our food rescue is reliant on restaurants and large caterers, and with them being closed now, our food has diminished quite a bit of rescuing,” said Randy Z, co-founder. “So we’ve had to amp up our production of our food that we have in stock or that we’ve had to purchase.”

Cultivate has also had to postpone upcoming fundraising events due to the pandemic.

“Any help that we can get, especially during these days as we get more and more requests, financial donations would be very helpful and appreciated,” said Todd Zeltwanger, director of fund development.

