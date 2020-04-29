Cultivate Culinary helping out during coronavirus pandemic with meals

Meantime, the pace has picked up rather dramatically for another not-for-profit, in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Cultivate Culinary was founded as a food rescue organization that feeds others from leftovers collected at events, including Notre Dame Football games.

Now, for the first time, Cultivate Culinary is making meals with purchased food.

“When things first started shutting down with the virus, we rescued 86,000 pounds of food,” Jim Conklin said. “We did get a bulk of donations but now almost 100% of what we’re doing is producing from scratch.”

Cultivate Culinary started out producing 8,000 meals a week.

It will produce 16,000 meals per week, for the next six weeks.

