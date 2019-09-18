Cultivate Food Rescue hopes to feed more kids through backpack program

September is Hunger Action Month, but one local non-profit is taking action against hunger every day.

Cultivate Food Rescue, a South Bend-based non-profit, recovers food from places like area universities, hospitals and restaurants, and distributes it to social service agencies.

Last spring, Cultivate rolled out a backpack program to reach kids in Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall Counties.

They put the preserved meals in insulated backpacks and deliver them to schools for children in need to take home for the weekends.

Cultivate Food Rescue now hopes to reach even more hungry kids by expanding the program in the coming months.

"There's so much need in our community,” said Board President & Co-Founder Jim Conklin. “So I mean obviously we can't feed all of them, but we can help feed probably the most needy of those kids."

Cultivate Food Rescue needs help from the community in order to expand.

For $35, you can help provide 6 meals a week to a hungry child in need.

To donate or learn how to volunteer at Cultivate Food Rescue, click here .

